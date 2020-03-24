Bishop jailed five years for stealing N69m meant for pilgrimage to Israel

A Bishop from Adamawa State who was the executive secretary of the state’s Christian pilgrims welfare board has been jailed five years for pocketing money meant for Christian pilgrimage to Israel.

The Bishop, Jingi Mayo, was on Monday, March 23, sentenced by Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa State High Court following his arraignment by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for corruption.

Bishop Mayo was the executive secretary of the board between 2016 and 2017 and was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of a 3-count charge contrary to the provisions of sections 16, 19 and 25(1)(a) of ICPC Act.

The convict was charged to court on January 30, 2019, for diverting and furnishing of false return in respect of the sum of N69,198,600 which was meant for the 2016 Christian Pilgrims operation to Israel and diverted the amount for personal use.

“The convict was sentenced to five years imprisonment by Adamawa High Court presided by Justice Nathan Musa, for diverting government money and making false statement to the officer of the commission,” a statement from the ICPC read in part.

