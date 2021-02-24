I graduated 20 years ago, have spent 16 years working with EFCC, 40-year-old Bawa tells Senate

Presidential nominee for appointment as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, is presently before the Senate for a screening and confirmation as chairman of the commission.

Bawa’s appearance before the Senate is in compliance with Section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act 2003, which seeks for the confirmation of chairmanship nominee by the president for the EFCC

Lawan in his opening remark said the commission had in the last six years been under the supervision of an acting chairman and this this exercise of screening will lead to the confirmation that will produce a substantive chairman of the Commission to exercise the full powers of the office.

The 40-year-old nominee told the Senate that he is a graduate of economics and detective with the commission under whose leadership recoveries of over N10.9 billion has been made in the Lagos office.

Bawa, who said he graduated 20 years ago, said he has spent 16 years as a staff member of the commission so far.