BidaPoly to run more degree programmes in affiliation with IBB varsity

FOLLOWING its success at running degree programmes in affiliation with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, is set to add more degree programmes, this time in affiliation with the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

The management of the polytechnic led by the rector, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi, recently hosted a delegation of officials from IBBUL who visited the polytechnic for resource inspection of degree programmes such as Business Administration, Public Administration, Mass Communication and Accounting.

Deputy vice chancellor (academics), IBBUL, Professor Aliyu Mohammed Paiko, who led the university’s delegation said his team was satisfied with the human and material resources available in the polytechnic, particularly the multi-million naira equipment found in Mass Communication studios.

“We have a lot of consideration for quality and we value the certificates issued by our university. We have gone round the departments and the school library and found interesting and standard materials suitable for the degree programmes.

“So, by God’s grace, it is our hope that we won’t have problems approving degree programmes for FedPoly Bida at our level, the DVC noted.

Earlier in his remarks, the rector, Dr. Dzukogi commended the resource inspection team and assured them that his administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the affiliated programmes succeed.

“So far, we have received commendation from different stakeholders for introducing degree programmes here since 2018. We started with Engineering and Environmental Sciences, especially in affiliation with the Federal University of Technology, Minna; and today, we are talking about new programmes with IBB University. It actually shows that we are on good course.

“At this juncture, permit me to say that as soon as we get your approval and that of the National Universities Commission to run the degree programme in management studies, we shall maintain standards and ensure that there is value for certificates to be issued,” he said.