Delta trains 5,697 teachers on COVID-19 protocols

Delta State government said it has trained 5,697 teachers from public and private schools across 25 local government areas on COVID-19 protocols to ensure adequate safety of school children from contracting the coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday said that the training was organised by the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, in collaboration with Ministry of Health.

He stated that the training at St Patrick’s College was aimed at ensuring that the trained teachers would in turn train others in their various schools.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of residents, especially teachers and school children.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Ukah said that the training was informed by the need to encourage teachers and to ascertain their level of commitment toward safeguarding the health of school children and the school community.

He said, “The state government will provide critical measures to avert spread of coronavirus in the wake of schools’ resumption. Government will supply items such as hand sanitizers and face masks needed for curtailing the virus in the learning environment; sick bays will also be provided for schools where none was available.

“Washing buckets and liquid soap will be provided in schools and placed in strategic locations, while tankers supply water to schools without borehole/water.

“Infrared thermometers will also be given to schools for temperature screening, and teachers must always ensure that appropriate safety measures are adhered to at all times.”