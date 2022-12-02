Dates are delicious and nutritious fruits that grow on the date palm tree. They are widely consumed throughout the world and hold high value in many cultures and religions. Dates are highly nutritious. They are most often consumed dried and easily identified by their dry, bumpy skin. Dates are an excellent source of fibre, natural sugars, and many vitamins and minerals.

Widely known for their high fibre and sugar content, many people wonder whether there’s an ideal time to eat dates. According to Katey Davidson on Healthline, these are the best and worst times to eat dates.

Best time to eat dates

1. At breakfast

Dates can be an excellent way to add natural sweetness and fibre to your diet in the early morning. Their high fibre content can keep you full and satisfied throughout the morning.

2. As an afternoon snack

Dates are a good source of fibre and are high in natural sugars. This pairing of fibre and sugar allows for a slower rise in blood sugar to help you feel energised without crashing soon afterward.

3. When you’re hungry

They’re a concentrated form of calories and are very filling due to their high fibre content. If you’re feeling hungry but aren’t ready for a full meal, pair dates with some peanut butter for a good source of fibre, carbs, and protein.

4. Before a workout

Though dates are naturally high in sugar, they don’t spike blood sugar quickly. Rather, they provide a type of slow-releasing carb that allows for a steady stream of energy to fuel your workout. Try having 2–4 dates 30–60 minutes before a workout.

5. As a nighttime snack

They’re an excellent bedtime snack due to their high fibre content. fibre takes longer to digest, which can help you stay full and keep midnight hunger pangs at bay.

You can eat dates at any time of the day without any digestive issues. They also make for an energy-rich snack that will keep you full and satisfied.





When you shouldn’t eat dates

Though your body can digest food whenever you need it to, there are a few situations in which eating dates isn’t the best idea

1. You have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Those with IBS may be sensitive to foods containing FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols) which are small-chain carbs that some people have difficulty digesting. As a significant source of fructose, they can lead to bloating and stomach upset.

2. After a large meal

Dates are high in fibre, which takes longer to digest. As a result, eating a large number of dates after a large meal may make you feel extremely full and uncomfortable.

3. If you have an allergy

Though rare, some people can be sensitive to or even have an allergy to dates. If you think this may apply to you, speak with a healthcare professional first.

4. If you’re experiencing diarrhea or loose stools

Dates contain a sugar alcohol known as sorbitol, which may increase bowel movements in some people. Therefore, it’s best to limit or avoid dates until your bowel movements have normalised.

Beyond these occasions, there are no “bad” times to eat dates. They’re highly nutritious and lend themselves well as a snack or part of a meal. Remember that your body is very capable of digesting food 24 hours a day.

