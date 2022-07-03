Benue’ll never surrender land to FG —Ortom

BENUE State governor, Samuel Ortom has the state will not surrender its land to the federal government in any form claiming the central government only wants to deceive the people.

Ortom stated this at the kick-off of the distribution of farm seedlings in Makurdi, on Saturday, while reacting to the re-introduction of the Water Resources Bill at the House of Representatives last Wednesday.

The controversial bill was introduced in the eighth assembly but rejected by Nigerians and later came in form of an executive bill. Nigerians were amazed that the bill was again for the third time re-introduced.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ortom expressed disappointment over the re-introduction of the federal government agenda via the controversial bill.

But he said that Benue would not surrender its land in whatsoever toga the federal government is dressing its agenda to grab land.





He said: “There was a time they called it RUGA. Later they named it cattle colony.

Another time, it came as grazing reserve. From this, they moved to Water Resources Bill. We said no but now they have re-introduced the Water Resources Bill.

“Let me say emphatically that there will be no Water Resources Bill in Benue State, we will resist it. If other states encourage it, here in Benue, we will not accept it.

“They are bringing the evil bill again; it is an evil plan to take over waterways.

“The Land use Act is clear about this; that land belongs to people and it is entrusted to the state governor and I promise that no one will come to Benue to seize our land,” he said