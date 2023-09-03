Nollywood actress, Bintu Balogun, has expressed satisfaction with the global attention Nollywood filmmakers are getting lately, saying the joy that comes with being in the movie industry is not something that can be expressed by words.

Speaking with R about her happy moment in the industry, Balogun said she is happy that the recognition Nollywood deserves is happening now, adding that many movie makers are moving the industry forward with their contents and productions.

“I am really happy it is happening now, showing to the world that Nollywood is here to compete with any other movie industry in the world. With our filmmakers doing new and great things lately, it shows that there is more for some of us coming behind to achieve.”

Bintu, who is daughter of veteran actress, Fausat Balogun, also known as Madam Saje, said she joined Nollywood as a professional filmmaker in 2012 after she underwent training.

When asked about the influence of her mother on her career growth, Bintu said:“It has been a blessing. Though it is not a gateway to success, it gives me a step ahead. This is because most filmmakers tend to give me first hand attention to appear and show what I can do.”

She stated further that sometimes, she feels uncomfortable with the special treatment, “as some directors feel too calm to handle me, due to my mother’s influence. In all, being her daughter has helped me more. She is very strict with work; I continue to learn so much from her.”

Bintu, who said that she is available to take up any challenging role, specifically in an action movie, added that her hard work will definitely enhance her career success most soon.

“I am very prepared for the competition, Apart from my talent, I have studied under some actors with different roles and characters. I am not in any way threatened by the fame of any actor. I always focus more on the script and director’s coordination,” she said.

While she revealed that her new movie projects will focus on domestic issues in marriages and an epic movie that promotes the beauty and values of the Yoruba culture, she added that she looked forward to acting alongside Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Remi and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…