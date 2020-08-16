Being a model helps you learn the art of patience ― Bigg Joo

Nigerian-born model, Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, popularly known as Bigg Joo has said that social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Model Kartei, Model Management are platforms that have contributed to the success of many models.

Bigg Joo, in an interview with R, said while the lifestyle of a model is not the easiest one, he would not give it up.

He said modelling involves constant travelling and being away from home, friends and familiar places most of the time, adding that having to wait endlessly for castings, clients, shooting can be exhausting, “but when you are passionate about it you don’t notice the hectic part of it.”

According to him, life as a model helps one see the world differently as it helps one to learn from different cultures.

“You learn the art of patience and to take what life brings to your table and accept what it doesn’t. You also meet thousands of people and that helps you learn how to ‘read’ people. That way, you build amazing friendships all over the world.”

Speaking on those who inspired him, he mentioned top models and fashion gurus like Armando Cabral, Billy Huxley, Jeremiah Ogbodo, David Gandy and Bryan Okwara. “When I see how they started and how far they have gone in the industry, they inspire me a lot,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…Bigg Joo

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…Bigg Joo

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…Bigg Joo

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…Bigg Joo