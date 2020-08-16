Enny Okosun shines at US Awards

Widely regarded as the king of Gospirational, inspirational singer Enny Okosun has added to his growing collection of awards following success at US-based S&M Gospel Indie Music Awards.

The event which was held on July 26 at South Hills, Virginia, was the sixth annual edition of the awards as artistes and music act across different genres are celebrated for excellence.

Following his shortlist in the Best International Artiste of the Year category, Enny Okosun was unveiled as the winner for the year 2020.

The awards were held virtually as the onslaught of COVID-19 meant that congregate events are still under prohibition in the United States.

The award-winning singer expressed gratitude to his inner circle of friends and family as well as his fans for their unwavering support.

“It is always good for efforts to be appreciated like this. Nights like this bring that sense of gratification and fulfilment.

“I dedicate this to folks close to my heart, family and friends who continue to support me through thick and thin and fans without whom this would not have been possible,” the Lagos-born artiste added.

Okosun also pledged to take his musical career further from where the late legendary singer, Sonny Okosuns stopped.

