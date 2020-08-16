World Youth Skills Day: Fashion Academy empowers 100 youths, trains 40

In celebration of the World Youth Skills Day (WYSD), A+ Fashion Academy, through the Emerge Fashion Challenge, a youth initiative, has concluded plans to create jobs and empower 100 youths with the right mindset and skills to start and run profitable digital fashion brands.

This, according to the academy, would create a sustainable source of livelihood for the participants who are largely youths as it would also help them take care of their immediate families.

The convener, Ire Soetan, who spoke during an online webinar last Wednesday, said the empowerment was focused on the South-South region of Nigeria, “because the situation in the region is a sharp contrast when compared to the South-West region, which has encouraged the creative sector and recorded the lowest unemployment rate across the geopolitical zones in the country.

With application process already opened to the southern states, about 100 creatives would engage in a pretraining with additional 40 participants to be engaged in a four-month training.

Soetan maintained that 10 participants will be incubated to start their fashion businesses.

