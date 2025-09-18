Behavioural disorders and depression in African children common — Expert

GIVEN Africa’s rapidly growing youth population, there is a greater need than ever for clear rules and easily available mental health treatments to address the increased frequency of depression and behavioural disorders in children on the continent.

Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, a child psychiatrist, who made a call in her inaugural lecture entitled “Our Children’s Mental Health, Our Nation’s Wealth”, said mental disorders such as depression and anxiety impact a child’s ability to learn effectively, attend school regularly, and maintain good health.

According to her, mental health is a strong factor in the human capital index because of its impact on health and education outcomes.

She said the out-of-school children, or the children who are not allowed to be in a place where they have structured learning, cannot enjoy positive mental health and contribute to the nation’s wealth.

“Adolescent mental health problems impact educational attainment, future employment and hence, the human capital index. Understanding the impact of mental health on the human capital index warrants urgent attention from policymakers and researchers, as our children’s mental health will determine the nation’s wealth.”

Professor Omigbodunm quoted studies that indicated depression and conduct disorders were the most frequent disorders in children and adolescents receiving primary health care in Nigeria.

She added, “Children whose parents were not married were five times more likely to have a mental disorder, and children who were not living with their parents were four times more likely to have a mental disorder. The home, nature of illness and maternal mental health were the key factors associated with mental illnesses in children presenting to primary care.”

The mental health expert, in her submission, therefore called for all children’s and adolescents’ health programmes in Nigeria to have a clear component on mental health because there is no health without mental health.

She advocated the community health approach to healthcare delivery in Nigeria, with specialists’ staff working across the various sectors of healthcare for economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

According to her, Nigeria should also ensure that the definition of a child aligns with that provided by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and that its policies, plans and laws for mental health comply with the UNCRC.

She stated, “The role of family stability in the mental health of children should be brought to the fore, and in every location where children are found, systems should be put in place to ensure that their mental health is promoted.

“Education should be compulsory for all children, and the environment should support the development of the child’s mental abilities to their fullest potential.

“The importance of mental health, mental wealth and brain capital as a foundation for economic and social productivity should be prioritised, and this should be followed by massive deployment of resources to develop the mental health, mental wealth and brain capital of children and adolescents in Nigeria.

“The mental health of entire populations is promoted and protected when we focus on laying a foundation for the mental health of infants, children and adolescents.

ALSO READ: Tinubu orders Fubara’s return, suspends emergency rule in Rivers

“There should be an aggressive move for education and creation of awareness against cultural and religious practices that are abusive, traumatic and damaging to the mental and physical health of children that are still prevalent in our communities, with consequences to deter the continued practice of such.

“Sustainable development can only be built on a foundation of mental health, mental wealth and brain capital. An urgent call is being made for this to be a priority for our infants, children and adolescents in their foundational years of growth and development.”