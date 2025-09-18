Latest News

Airtel Nigeria launches SmartConnect 5G ODU router to expand broadband access nationwide

Rachael Omidiji
Airtel Nigeria has announced the launch of its SmartConnect 5G Outdoor Unit (ODU) Router, a new broadband solution designed to deliver affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet access to households and businesses across the country.

The SmartConnect router, offered at an entry cost of ₦25,000, comes with a SIM card, free installation, and a complimentary 30-day unlimited data bundle at speeds up to 50 Mbps. Customers can thereafter subscribe to flexible plans: ₦25,000 monthly for unlimited 50 Mbps or ₦45,000 monthly for unlimited 100 Mbps.

According to the telco, the router with the ODU design “is mounted outdoors to capture stronger and more stable signals, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even in dense urban and peri-urban areas.

“The device also includes features such as nationwide usability with access to Airtel’s 5G where available and seamless fallback to 4G LTE; multi-user capability, supporting up to 64 simultaneous device connections; built-in power backup lasting up to five to six hours during electricity outages; as well as parental and usage controls for managing browsing access.

Commenting on the new device, Dinesh Balsingh, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria said “Our mission has always been to democratise access to technology.

“With SmartConnect, we are removing the barriers of cost and complexity. Every household, and every small business deserves to be connected without compromise.”

Ismail Adeshina, Marketing Director, Airtel Nigeria, added: “SmartConnect was designed with the Nigerian reality in mind. Families, entrepreneurs, and students need reliability and confidence that their router will keep them online even in the face of power cuts or network fluctuations. This product delivers exactly that.”

The SmartConnect router can be purchased at Airtel showrooms nationwide, through the company’s official e-shop (eshop.airtel.com.ng), via Home Broadband Sales Executives, or through Direct Sales Executives. Subscriptions and bundle renewals can be managed through the Airtel Africa App, the company’s broadband portal (airtel.com.ng/hbb), USSD code *312#, or QR code.

Nigeria’s broadband penetration currently stands at around 43% (NCC, 2025), with fixed-line access limited in many regions. Airtel’s SmartConnect 5G ODU router provides a scalable and affordable solution that addresses this gap, aligning with the government’s national broadband and digital economy goals.

