Oyetola takes Nigeria’s IMO Council campaign to New York

Nigeria’s campaign for a seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under Category C has entered a new, high-profile phase in New York, as the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, formally addressed Permanent Representatives of African nations to the United Nations at a reception in Nigeria House.

Having officially flagged off the campaign in London on 18th June at the IMO Headquarters, the New York event forms part of a sustained diplomatic engagement to mobilise support ahead of the Council elections scheduled for later this year.

Delivering a speech imbued with maritime vision and national resolve, Minister Oyetola thanked the UN envoys for attending the reception held ahead of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, and extended the warm greetings of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. He emphasised that Nigeria’s candidature was more than an ambition: it is a solemn pledge of partnership with the international community.

Minister Oyetola pointed to Nigeria’s extensive maritime endowments, which include 853 kilometres of coastline, over 10,000 kilometres of inland waterways, and a large Exclusive Economic Zone, as well as the country’s strategic location on the Gulf of Guinea, a corridor of vital commercial significance. He also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the IMO’s core mandate of safe, secure, environmentally responsible, efficient and sustainable shipping.

The Minister drew attention to Nigeria’s track record of action, especially the transformative Deep Blue Project under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which has coordinated air, land and sea assets to enhance maritime security. He highlighted that for three consecutive years Nigeria has recorded zero piracy incidents in its waters, while piracy in the broader Gulf of Guinea has dropped sharply – achievements which he said have restored confidence among international shipping stakeholders and affirmed Nigeria’s role as a guarantor of maritime safety.

The Minister underscored Nigeria’s renewed institutional reforms and growing blue economy agenda. He explained that Nigeria has ratified and domesticated key IMO conventions and is actively working to accede to additional instruments addressing greenhouse gas emissions, biofouling, and maritime labour rights. Compliance with regulations on emissions, pollution control, and sustainable port operations are central to this alignment with global norms.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, which concerns the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources, and to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The Minister asserted that a vote for Nigeria would be a vote for responsible leadership, inclusivity, and balanced, collaborative progress in maritime governance.