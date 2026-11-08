BEDC, Labour Unions agree on salary increase for workers

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc has reached an agreement with two recognised electricity workers’ unions on salary increases for its employees, following negotiations aimed at improving staff welfare and strengthening industrial relations in the power sector.

The agreement, reached at a joint meeting between the company’s management, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) on November 6, provides for consequential salary adjustments effective from December 1, 2026.

The development followed negotiations that commenced in March 2026 and were concluded under the leadership of BEDC’s Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Jonathan Lawani.

SSAEAC was represented at the meeting by its Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Dr Innocent Lord-Douglas, while Comrade Mbang Ntukubes represented NUEE.

Speaking on the outcome, Lawani said the successful conclusion of the negotiations reflected the commitment of management and organised labour to employees’ welfare and improved organisational performance.

He said, “The successful conclusion of this joint negotiation and review process reflects our shared commitment to staff welfare and the overall performance of BEDC.”

The BEDC boss, however, described the recent industrial action by workers as avoidable, noting that it resulted in revenue losses, reputational damage and hardship for electricity consumers.

He expressed regret that the action took place before the agreed date for concluding negotiations, which, according to him, was reaffirmed at the October 7 meeting.

Providing further insight into the company’s financial position, Lawani explained that BEDC’s approved operational expenditure framework had remained fundamentally unchanged since 2013, despite rising operating costs and prevailing economic realities.

He said access to the full approved operational expenditure allocation depended on the company’s ability to meet prescribed revenue collection performance thresholds, adding that any shortfall could result in reduced allocations.

The management said these financial realities underscored the need to strike a balance between employees’ welfare and the company’s long-term business sustainability.

BEDC commended the leadership of NUEE and SSAEAC for their cooperation, understanding and constructive engagement, which it said contributed to the amicable resolution of the salary negotiations.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, mutual respect and industrial harmony, describing employees’ welfare as a key component of its transformation agenda.

It added that the agreement represented a further step towards strengthening trust, collaboration and shared responsibility between management and organised labour.