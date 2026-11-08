Makinde urges journalists to uphold professionalism ahead of 2027 elections

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged journalists to uphold truth, fairness and professionalism in their reportage as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Makinde said the media had a critical role to play in protecting the credibility of the electoral process by promoting responsible journalism and resisting misinformation, disinformation and political manipulation.

The governor made the call in Ibadan at the closing ceremony of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

He was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Makinde, who is also the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), congratulated the union on its Diamond Jubilee, describing the anniversary as a celebration of six decades of contributions to democratic governance, public enlightenment and nation-building.

He said, “Elections come and go. Politicians come and go. Governments come and go. But institutions endure.

“The credibility of the media must outlive every political contest.

“Your allegiance must always be to the truth, the public interest and the ethics of your profession.”

The governor urged journalists to give all stakeholders a fair hearing, verify information before publication and avoid reports capable of deepening divisions in society.

“Inform rather than inflame. Educate rather than manipulate. Promote understanding rather than division,” he said.

He noted that professional journalism remained indispensable to democratic governance, particularly at a time when misinformation and disinformation posed growing threats to public trust and democratic institutions.

Makinde said the history of the NUJ was closely linked to Nigeria’s democratic journey, noting that generations of journalists had contributed to accountability, civic participation and responsible governance.

He also paid tribute to the founding members of the union, past and present leaders, and journalists who had made sacrifices in defence of press freedom and the public’s right to information.

“Sixty years is not merely a celebration of time. It is a celebration of relevance, resilience and service. It is a testament to an institution that has remained committed to truth, professionalism and public enlightenment through changing political, social and technological realities,” he said.

On Oyo State’s democratic record, the governor said the state was recently ranked as the most democratic state in Nigeria in the 2025 Democracy Performance Index released by the Kimpact Development Initiative and published by StatiSense.

He said the recognition reflected his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, inclusion and citizen engagement.

“The recognition affirms our belief that democracy is not an event but a continuous commitment to transparency, accountability, inclusion and service to the people.

“It also highlights the important role of a responsible media in deepening democratic governance,” he said.

Makinde maintained that the government and the media shared a responsibility to serve the public interest, adding that his administration would continue to sustain a relationship with journalists based on openness, mutual respect and accountability.

He said citizens could only make informed decisions when they had access to credible, balanced and professional journalism.

The governor further urged journalists to ensure that their coverage of the 2027 elections was guided by professional ethics rather than political interests.

“The greatest service the media can render to democracy in 2027 is not to support any individual, candidate or political party. It is to support the truth,” he said.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices journalists made daily to keep the public informed, describing their contributions as essential to democratic governance and national development.

As the union enters its seventh decade, Makinde urged its members to strengthen professional standards and work towards rebuilding public confidence in the media.

“The next chapter in the history of the Union must be defined by deeper professionalism, stronger ethical standards, greater public trust and an unwavering commitment to truth,” he said.

He congratulated the NUJ, Oyo State Council, on its 60th anniversary and expressed confidence that the union would continue to contribute to democratic development, accountability and nation-building.