BEDC assures Edo residents of 12-hour power supply

The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), has assured residents of Upper Sakponba, Maria Goretti, St. Saviour, Factory road, and environs in Benin City, Edo State of 12 hours of power supply daily.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mrs. Evelyn Gbiwen, the Acting Head of, the Corporate Affairs Department, BEDC, and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Gbiwen said the affected residents would be changed from band E to band C for improved services.

She disclosed that there would be a power outage during the exercise which is expected to end on Thursday 8, December 2022

She explained that the outage will enable personnel of the company to work at its welfare injection substation.

“We appeal for your patience and understanding as our aim is to serve customers in affected areas better

“By increasing the availability of power supply from band E, (7 hours), to band C (12 hours), “she said.

