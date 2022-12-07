Oba of Benin charges new Edo Police Commissioner on human rights defence

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, has charged the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Edo State, CP Mohammed Dankwara to defend the rights of Nigerian citizens in the state.

Oba Ewuare II gave the advice when he played host to the Commissioner of police in Benin City, ahead of World Human Rights Day Celebrations.

The traditional ruler promised to work closely with CP Dankwara towards looking after the welfare of police personnel in area of security.

According to the Oba, “We also pray that you do your best to ensure that policing Edo State, is fair, taking into consideration — fairness, equity and justice.

“I will like a close working relationship with you from time to time. It is a credit to all of us. It goes to show that we have been looking after the police in Edo State very well.

“You have our support. We will do our best to ensure that your stay here (Edo) is peaceful, useful and impressive. As you know, we have you in our prayers”, the Oba assured the Police Commissioner.

Earlier, Mohammed Dankwara paid tribute to the Benin throne and solicited prayers in order to succeed in his assignment of fighting crimes and criminality in Edo

“I know the importance of Royalty. I am here (Edo State) to do what is right. Even the Inspector-General of police who deemed it necessary and brought me to Edo State knows why he brought me here”, he said.

