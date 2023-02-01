Ex-Big Brother Titan, Sandra Essiene has said that choice of her pair partner was a major reason for her eviction from the Big Brother Africa house.

Sandra who was evicted from the show on Sunday stated this in an interview with journalists.

According to her, Big Brother’s choice of pairing did not go in her favour adding that some contestants got a favourable pairing.

“I feel like some people are the luckiest. I think the pairing favoured some people. They were lucky.

“I and Theo just got into the house a few days ago, and I don’t think we had enough time.

“I feel the pairing was one of the major reasons for my eviction,” she said.

The ex-beauty queen also stated that she would have preferred a pairing with other housemates that have stayed longer in the house.

“I would have loved to be paired with other housemates, the likes of Juicy, Ebubu, and some others.”

Furthermore, the model revealed that she would be going fully into the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“I would be doing everything entertainment, modeling, fashion and likes, everything,” she said.

It would be recalled that the duo of Sandra and Theo Traw, codenamed ‘Santheo,’ became the first evictees for the show’s debut season.





