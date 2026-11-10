Makinde presents N1.12trn 2027 budget to Oyo Assembly

Oyo governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has proposed N1.12 trillion appropriation bill for the 2027 fiscal year, with the public infrastructure sector taking the lead with N236.15bn.

Makinde, in his presentation at the House of Assembly in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the bill, which is christened ‘Sustained Progress’, is aimed at improving on the legacy projects of his administration.

In his breakdown, the governor said N670bn, representing 61% of the total budget, is voted for capital expenditure, while the remaining N444bn is for the recurrent expenditure

The governor added that his given priority to the infrastructural development across the state; hence the voting of the larger chunk of the budget for the sector.

He added that Education sector takes the second lead with N190.6bn followed by Health sector with N93.01bn.

Makinde stated that his administration has shored up the Internally Generated Revenue from N26.95bn in 2019 to N103.25 bn in 2026.

According to him, the Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR) of the state, as at the time we took over in 2019 was N26.95bn, but it has witnessed a geometric increase as it now stands at N103.25bn.

“Our administration has taken over 65,000 out-of-school children back to the classroom.”

For effective implementation of the budget, the governor stressed the need for prudent financial management to maintain the reforms and infrastructure established by his administration.

He also defended the admimistration tractorisation policy and his decision to privatize tractor services as part of efforts to improve agricultural productivity.

Speaking on the recent wave of resignations involving political appointees and other officials in his government, the governor said he was counting those who had left but insisted that their decisions had no significance for his administration.

He also disclosed that a female official among those who resigned had approached him with what he described as an impossible request, adding that she tendered her resignation after he turned down the request.

It was the first time the governor would make public comment since the wave of defections hit his administration.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin noted that his presence “underscores your administration’s respect for constitutional democracy and the cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.”

Highlighting that it represents “the final budget of this administration,” the Speaker emphasized that the occasion provides an opportunity to “consolidate the achievements of the last seven and a half years, sustain ongoing developmental programmes and strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity.”

The Speaker outlined the significant legislative milestones achieved by the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly, reporting that since June 2023, the House has “passed 41 Bills into law, processed 146 Committee Reports and 184 Motions, and adopted over 1,500 Resolutions.”

He also highlighted key public engagements on major legislative proposals like the “Oyo State Real Properties Protection Bill, Presumptive Tax Bill, Consumer Protection Agency Bill, Oyo State Roads Fund Bill and Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Bill.”

Additionally, he celebrated an institutional milestone, noting that the establishment of the Post-Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) Unit in January 2025 made Oyo State “the first State House of Assembly in Nigeria to establish a dedicated unit for this purpose.”

Addressing the incoming fiscal plan, the Speaker assured the Governor that the House “shall give the proposed budget the necessary legislative attention and scrutiny, guided by the overriding interest of the people of Oyo State.”

He also took the opportunity to advocate for legislative support for staff by bringing forward specific requests from the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), which include an “upward review of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) to 100 per cent, regularisation of ad-hoc staff appointments, and the release of the bus earlier approved for the Association.”

Speaking on the upcoming political cycle, the Speaker expressed confidence that the citizens of Oyo State will recognise the administration’s efforts by “giving their overwhelming mandate to all candidates of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) across the State.”

He also expressed optimism that Governor Makinde’s leadership would expand onto the national stage, anticipating seeing his vision translated as he emerges “President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in May 2027, bringing your Reset Nigeria agenda to the national stage.“