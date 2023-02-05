Big Brother Titans (BBT) housemate Nana has revealed how she made huge sum using ‘Kayanmata’ to attract senators before joining the show.

The word ‘Kayanmata’ originated from the Northern part of Nigeria. It refers to herbs or potions that act as sex or love enhancers for couples.

According to her, she used to be an escort girl who flirts around with big men, including senators.

This she disclosed during a recent conversation with her other housemates, Yvonne, Jenni O, Maya, and Olivia.

“When I got it, the senators I gathered, Jesus… back to back, I’m always flexing like if they have a trip with escorts. My friends used to say if I was wise when I was gathering money, I would have had a car and house.

“But where is the money? Junks, junks, junks. And I used to buy clothes or hair. I would be braiding my hair,” she told the housemates.

Nana further boldly stated that she is wise now and that the big men should get ready for her when she comes out of Big Brother.

Meanwhile, ex-Big Brother Titan, Sandra Essiene has said that choice of her pair partner was a major reason for her eviction from the Big Brother Africa house.

Sandra who was evicted from the show on Sunday, January 29, stated this in an interview with journalists.

According to her, Big Brother’s choice of pairing did not go in her favour adding that some contestants got a favourable pairing.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…

Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President

After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to light up Copa del Rey in semifinal clash

Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna…

FLAT OUT: Tinubu And The Ways Of The Wasp

There are two insects in Yoruba cosmology that are similar. But they are very distinct. One is oyin (bee). The other is agbon (wasp). Both equally sting in their unique ways. Oyin, for instance, is less aggressive and stings only when it is threatened…

EDITORIAL: Police Invasion Of UNIZIK Private Hostel

LAST week, there was apprehension and outrage among the students’ community of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, as policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly broke into Prince Godwin Lodge…