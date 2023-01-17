Johnathan calls for investigation, prosecution of political criminals in Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Johnathan has called on security services in Nigeria to ensure proper records, investigation and prosecution to bring to book criminals and miscreants under political cover to serve as deterrents to others.

The 2015 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who conceded defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari for the sake of peace in Nigeria made the call while commissioning the 1.15km Afi-Uko Ntighe bridge in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday, stressed that miscreants, viruses decomposing Nigerian’s democracy must be prosecuted to stop causing trouble in the country.

“But in all these, I believe the security services have a lot to do. I believe whoever commits a crime should not be covered under politics. Arson is Arson and so whoever commits a crime, burns Houses, kills, People the record must be kept and whenever the investigation is completed such people must be prosecuted that is the only way people will stop doing this.

“But if people commit criminal offences and walk away, of course, other people will be encouraged to do same. So security services in Nigeria have a lot to do, they must not spare any criminal”. He maintained.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Emphasizing the usefulness of a bridge. Johnathan stated that coming from a Riverine community, he appreciates the usefulness of a Bridge to both economy, security and safety of the people, especially travellers.

Pouring encomiums on Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for his visionary leadership style, Johnathan said: “Let me commend the governor very sincerely and his team for this visionary leadership. I am really delighted to be here again to once more bear witness to the considerable development strides being recorded in Akwa Ibom State.





“What I see whenever I visit Akwa Ibom is substantial evidence of well-structured, good, promoting, projects.

“In the past seven and half years my younger brother His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel is the one who has been serving as enabler to all we are seeing.

“Four months ago when Akwa Ibom turned 35 years as a state, I was here to participate in the anniversary celebration. I noted then that Governor Emmanuel has great projects that directly impact the lives of the people in very remarkable ways.

“I was not surprised when he was recently honoured by a media organization as a governor with the best Economic Blueprint in the country. He merited the award sincerely.

“Governor Emmanuel is a leader whose significant development has given Hope and confidence to our democracy. Gov Emmanuel does not build physical bridges alone, he also builds human bridges and social bridges.

“He is a young, innovative, peace-loving and committed nation-builder. The governor has an enviable bridge-building disposition, the type that helps cement the fibre of our unity and make our unique diversity more profitable, and desirable. People like him are the Stars and heroes of our democracy,” stated.

He said more leaders like Udom Emmanuel are needed in Nigeria for their hard work to ensure that democracy produces good fruits and dividends of democracy.

“We need more people like him to ensure that our democracy is not deterred. That is why I am a bit worried by the negative energy being generated ahead of the 2023 general elections”. He stressed.

He urged the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state, Pastor Umo Eno who was at the event to ensure that the legacies of the incumbent are preserved when he takes over the mantle of leadership in the state.