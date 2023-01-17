BBTitan: How I became 300l dropout — 22-year-old Nana

“My father has never been proud of me. Uttering a statement like I’m a mistake”

Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana has shared a heartbreaking story of how she became a 300-level dropout following lack of support from her family members.

She claimed her father never believed in her saying she was a mistake.

The 22-year-old disclosed while chatting with her fellow female housemates on Tuesday.

She said; “I was in 300 level when I had to drop out. I cried a lot coz of this. This made me to go through a lot. I had to take care of myself.

“I don’t owe my mum anything cos I was in the street way too early, bringing things home, she never asked me how or where I got it from.

“My father has never been proud of me. Uttering a statement like I’m a mistake.

“I went into depression, wanted to drown myself but something keeps drawing me back.”