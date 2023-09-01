In the ongoing Big Brother Naija house, tensions have flared as Doyin Davids, one of the housemates, has expressed her perspective on her former friend Ilebaye’s behaviour, suggesting that Ilebaye has been manipulating the situation to appear as the victim.

This revelation from Doyin Davids comes in the aftermath of a heated confrontation between Ilebaye and Whitemoney regarding the use of the sound system provided for the house’s wager task.

The dispute erupted when Ilebaye turned up the volume after Whitemoney had turned it off, leading to a confrontation between the two.

Whitemoney’s contention was that Ilebaye had increased the volume at an inopportune hour, seemingly disturbing the peace in the house.

He requested that she lower the sound to avoid disturbing others.

However, Ilebaye defended her actions, claiming that she had increased the volume because she wanted to work on a song and no one was bothered about her ‘noise making’.

After the emotional confrontation and Ilebaye’s tears, Doyin Davids was observed having a discussion with Cross in the Head of House washroom.

During their conversation, Doyin conveyed her belief that Ilebaye had been strategically playing the victim card to garner favour among the viewers and potentially win the coveted prize money.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Community (@sabiradio)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…