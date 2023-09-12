Ex-Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyin Davids, has declared her support for Ilebaye and CeeC

Following her eviction on Sunday, Doyin made it known via her verified X page that she wants CeeC and Ilebaye to succeed on the show.

Her tweet reads: “I’m rooting for you both all the way and I can’t wait to see you both hold hands in the finals and succeed beyond your own imagination, both on and off the screen.”

“ VOTE ILEBAYE VOTE CEE C,” she tweeted.

https://x.com/OfficialDoyin_/status/1701517864207798318?s=20

