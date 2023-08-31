Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, renewed his administration’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Youth.

The delegation of the SDG Youth was in Zamfara State to brief the Governor on the solar power initiatives for selected tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the SDG Youth has selected Zamfara among the 12 states to implement the solar power project.

According to the statement, “Governor Dauda Lawal, while receiving the delegation of the SDG Youth, reiterated his administration’s readiness to provide necessary support for the project.

“He expressed his appreciation for the selection of Zamfara among the 12 states that will benefit from the installation of solar power across parts of Nigeria.

“The SDG Youth project is aimed at providing 100KV solar power to the College of Education (COE) Maru and will also train over 50 youths on the installation and maintenance of solar power.

“The delegation stated that the project is fully sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Government and BME Korea, under the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) and coordinated by SDG Youth headquarters in South Korea.

“Governor Dauda Lawal further stated that he deliberately chose the College of Education Maru for the pilot project of the solar installation as part of his resolve to overhaul the educational sector in Zamfara State.

“The delegation said the visit would provide an opportunity for the state to advance youth development in the areas of smart farming, scholarship opportunities, primary healthcare, sports development; girl-child education and Information Technology.

“The SDG Youth delegation comprises senior government officials from Abuja led by the Nigeria/African regional representative, Mr. Uzoh Ifeanyi C,” the statement said.

