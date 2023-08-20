Big Brother addresses newly introduced housemates, Lucy, Kim Oprah, Prince Nelson and Omoshola after Kiddwaya’s eviction from the BBNaijaAllStars house.

The mystery voice welcomed them to what he describes as ‘an adventure of a lifetime’. He revealed how other housemates have been enjoying their adventure and specified that housemates have won rewards, some issued strikes and others have missed parties. He emphasized that they have been invited to ‘the galaxy of stars’ because of their awesomeness and uniqueness.

Big Brother equally clarified that they aren’t less than other housemates in spite of their late arrival and encourages them to use their time wisely. He added that they will enjoy immunity in their first week in the house and will be excluded from the first week’s Head of House game, black envelope game and pardon me please.

Related Posts No Content Available

Watch video here: