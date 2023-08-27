Viewers of the reality show had mixed reactions when they witnessed the moment when Ilebaye attempted to kiss Prince during a night party, but he pulled away in a subtle manner.

Ilebaye, known as the ‘Gen-Z Baddie,’ has been an active and lively participant in the house, and her interactions with male housemates have caught the audience’s attention.

In this particular instance, she was seen having a playful moment with Prince on the dance floor during the Saturday night party. She made an attempt to kiss him, but he declined the advance in a discreet manner.

The incident sparked discussions among viewers, with some finding the interaction cute and playful, while others analysed the body language and reactions of the two housemates.

Catch some of the reactions here:

