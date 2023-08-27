Viewers of the reality show had mixed reactions when they witnessed the moment when Ilebaye attempted to kiss Prince during a night party, but he pulled away in a subtle manner.
Ilebaye, known as the ‘Gen-Z Baddie,’ has been an active and lively participant in the house, and her interactions with male housemates have caught the audience’s attention.
In this particular instance, she was seen having a playful moment with Prince on the dance floor during the Saturday night party. She made an attempt to kiss him, but he declined the advance in a discreet manner.
The incident sparked discussions among viewers, with some finding the interaction cute and playful, while others analysed the body language and reactions of the two housemates.
Catch some of the reactions here:
yusufadiks:
“Desperate man hunter”
dupsydd6633:
“That the only thing she knows ….. not surprised hmmm hopper”
sophia_briggs:
“How are people comfortable with kissing just anyone ? Especially when it’s not a relationship? I mean even relationship takes me some time to start kissing”
liciaaghaduno:
“Lol, she thinks everyone is acceptive and receptive as Cross, like I said Cross doesn’t get enough credits, Cross is kind hearted and obviously only one that knows how to not make a lady feel bad and knows how to make a lady feel wanted. If you guys can remember initially at the beginning of the show everybody was disgusted”
My Baye kiss anybody you like okay?? I’ll punish you with more votes next week❤️❤️
Una dey see o. U thought I was d only one that saw this
patiencesamtan
Kai this gal is shameless
Baye was not informed 😂😂😂 she should ask Tolanibaj for past questions o
At this point, Baye should just slow down on this flirting.
No virgin behaves this way😂😂😂
dem use kiss do baye, dey kiss everything
Shamemless girl
View this post on Instagram
