Big Brother Naija All Stars guest, Lucy Edet Essien, known professionally as Lucy, has reconsidered her stance on taking a voluntary exit from the reality show.

Tribune Online reports that Lucy while speaking with Biggie in a diary session yesterday, appealed to him to permit her to leave the show and return home.

The reality star, who recently joined the show on Sunday alongside Kim Oprah, Omashola, and Prince as Big Brother guests, told Biggie that she was tired of the show and would love to return home to avoid confrontation with any housemates after having an encounter with fellow guest housemate, Kim Oprah.

However, in a new development today, the reality star while speaking in a fresh diary session with Biggie said she is no longer ready to leave the show.

According to her, the exercise the housemates had today really helped put her in a better state of mind and she’s ready to continue with the show.

When responding to Biggie’s question on if she would still like to take a voluntary exit, she said, “Right now, no Biggie.

With the way I feel right now, everything is like being different. I feel like the whole exercise helped a lot and I feel so much better.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat





AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..