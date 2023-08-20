Residents of Sokoto State have commended the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for his developmental strides since his assumption of office in the state.

They described some of his initiatives especially within the metropolis as efforts to improve the infrastructure of the state capital.

Recall that Aliyu, upon assumption of office in the state less than three months ago embarked on construction of roads within the state capital.

Some of the roads under construction include all the inner roads in the popular motor spare parts shops area otherwise known as Sahara within the town.

Others include all the inner roads in Gawo nama among many others. The governor in addition has also awarded contracts for the restoration of street lights across all the streets within the metropolis.

Speaking on the development, Sani Shakiru, who sells engine oil in Sahara commend the governor for the construction of Sahara’s inner roads.

He said the people of the area have never had it so good in the hands of any state government for a long time until this current administration.

“We have never enjoyed dividends of democracy like this before in this area until the coming in of Ahmed Aliyu.

“Our belief then was that maybe this area is dominated by the Igbo, but this government has renewed our hope in democracy and we appreciate it”

Also speaking, Haruna Azeez, described the current efforts of Ahmed Aliyu’s administration in lighting the state capital as bold steps to bring investors to the state.

“I am sure whoever enters Sokoto town now will see that there is a clear distinction between what it used to be before and now.





“All these innovations including the street lights everywhere will definitely help in bringing investors to the state which will eventually increase the revenue of the state,” he added.

