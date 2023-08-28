The Black Envelope Challenge in the BBNaija All Stars house involves housemates searching for black envelopes hidden around the house, excluding the Head of House room.

In this challenge, three black envelopes were discovered by Prince, Mercy Eke, and Venita.

Prince’s envelope contained an instruction that required him to give his immunity to another housemate, and he chose Alex.

Prince had joined the Big Brother house as a guest a couple of weekends ago.

Mercy’s envelope held the message “Better luck next time,” implying that she didn’t win any special advantage or immunity from the challenge while Venita’s envelope contained a riddle

