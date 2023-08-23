During his diary session today, Neo Akpofure, a housemate in the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, expressed his frustration to Big Brother regarding a recent turn of events that affected his mood.

He mentioned that Big Brother had “killed his vibe” because he had wagered all his money, a total of 500 points, and had lost everything in the process.

Neo went on to discuss various happenings in the house, including the incident where some female housemates were locked out of the party on Saturday, the tension between Pere and Cross, and the unexpected prank pulled by Biggie when ninjas sprayed the housemates with a creamy substance.

He also shared his entrepreneurial aspirations, expressing his interest in setting up an energy bar where he could sell cups of smoothies for 500 points.

He asked Biggie for a smoothie blender to support his business idea.

In return, Biggie granted Neo the monopoly to charge higher for the smoothies, allowing him to potentially earn more points.

