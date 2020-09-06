BBNaija Lockdown: Lucy is the 10th housemate to be evicted 

It was a night of surprises as Lucy was evicted from the BBNaija house just minutes after Erica was disqualified from the show.

The week began with Erica winning the Head of House challenge, making her a two-time head of house. This time, she picked Prince as her Deputy Head of House, which gave both of them immunity from eviction.

Big Brother officially re-introduced the old nomination and eviction process that fans knew from previous seasons. After the Head of House games that saw Erica and Prince secure immunity from nominations, each of the housemates has to put up two housemates each for eviction.

At the end of the nomination process, Lucy, Laycon, TrikyTee, Kiddwaya, Nengi and Vee had the highest nominations and were immediately put up for possible eviction.

Lucy, speaking with Ebuka said she didn’t hug anyone when she was leaving the house because she didn’t want to get emotional. She also explained that she had the most disagreements with her fellow housemates because she saw through their schemes and couldn’t understand why no one else saw what she saw.

She also spoke on her friendship with Dorathy and Prince. She felt Dorathy’s snide remarks when the fight happened between her and Erica hurt her a lot, and even though she didn’t expect Prince to jump to her defence, he should have been a better friend.

Lucy said the first thing she’d do is to have one week of sleep without alarms. Although she would miss Biggie’s voice, she would not miss the cameras. She also said she would now focus on her food business and hopefully open a full-blown restaurant someday.

As usual, Ebuka left them with a proverb as well as reminded them to focus on their games. Hopefully, the housemates would step up their games and make the best of their time in the house.

