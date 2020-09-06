Nigeria records 100 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 55,005

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 100, with total infections now 55,005.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 6th of September 2020, 100 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55,005 cases have been confirmed, 43,013 cases have been discharged and 1,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 162 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1)The 100 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (39), FCT (22), Kaduna (19), Oyo (7), Ebonyi (6), Edo (3), Katsina (1), Ekiti (1), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,347 2,912 15,233 202 FCT 5,301 3,622 1,612 67 Oyo 3,194 1,198 1,959 37 Plateau 2,720 1,000 1,690 30 Edo 2,597 131 2,366 100 Kaduna 2,208 81 2,095 32 Rivers 2,175 76 2,042 57 Delta 1,768 117 1,603 48 Kano 1,727 69 1,604 54 Ogun 1,678 43 1,609 26 Ondo 1,561 131 1,398 32 Enugu 1,184 75 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,020 17 974 29 Kwara 982 163 794 25 Katsina 813 332 457 24 Abia 807 87 712 8 Osun 795 26 752 17 Gombe 744 78 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 670 12 644 14 Imo 534 313 210 11 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 438 128 298 12 Bayelsa 391 10 360 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 283 30 248 5 Akwa Ibom 280 34 238 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 221 21 181 19 Sokoto 159 1 142 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

100 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-39

FCT-22

Kaduna-19

Oyo-7

Ebonyi-6

Edo-3

Katsina-1

Ekiti-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1 55,005 confirmed

43,013 discharged

1,057 deaths pic.twitter.com/2sHFVFROiz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 6, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

Nigeria records 100 cases

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

Nigeria records 100 cases