Nigeria records 100 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 55,005

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 100, with total infections now 55,005.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 6th of September 2020, 100 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55,005 cases have been confirmed, 43,013 cases have been discharged and 1,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 162 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1)The 100 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (39), FCT (22), Kaduna (19), Oyo (7), Ebonyi (6), Edo (3), Katsina (1), Ekiti (1), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,3472,91215,233202
FCT5,3013,6221,61267
Oyo3,1941,1981,95937
Plateau2,7201,0001,69030
Edo2,5971312,366100
Kaduna2,208812,09532
Rivers2,175762,04257
Delta1,7681171,60348
Kano1,727691,60454
Ogun1,678431,60926
Ondo1,5611311,39832
Enugu1,184751,08821
Ebonyi1,0201797429
Kwara98216379425
Katsina81333245724
Abia807877128
Osun7952675217
Gombe7447864323
Borno741270336
Bauchi6701264414
Imo53431321011
Benue4601602919
Nasarawa43812829812
Bayelsa3911036021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti283302485
Akwa Ibom280342388
Niger2441621612
Adamawa2283318015
Anambra2212118119
Sokoto159114216
Kebbi933828
Taraba879735
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

 

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria's Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians
ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it  could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal  Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele
In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament
CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more  Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

