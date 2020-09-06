One person shot dead, five buildings razed over land dispute in Osun communities

Tragedy struck in Iloba village and Erin Osun community of Irepodun Local Government Area in Osun State on Saturday as gunmen shot dead a 50-year-old man identified as Tairu Bidmus and set ablaze five buildings over a land dispute.

Sources informed Tribune Online that some hoodlums allegedly from Iloba village shot Tairu along Erin/Egbedi road, Erin Osun when the local government surveyor and his team were working on a disputed piece of land, where Erin Osun community proposed to build a housing estate.

Apparently irked by the killing, some enraged youths swiftly stormed Iloba village where they burnt down five houses.

Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler of Iloba, Oba Gbadamosi Ajibola alleged that some youths from Erin Osun stormed his community to burn down houses of his subjects, attributing their action to bitterness over a plan by the state government to elevate him to a Part 2 monarch.

He contended that he does not know the identities of the people that attacked the local government surveyor and his team while working on the disputed piece of land, and pleaded that the state government should intervene before the matter degenerate.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, saying one person had been arrested in connection to the incident.

According to her, “one Saheed was shot dead while he was working on disputed land with a surveyor. The police have visited the scene and five expended cartridges were recovered from the scene. Our men arrested one Ibraheem Olaniran while an intensive manhunt is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.”

Opalola further explained that the remains of Saheed have been deposited at the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) Osogbo for post mortem, stressing that “we have beefed up security in those areas to prevent reprisal attacks.”

