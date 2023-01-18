BBHS@100: Dapo Abiodun seeks support from Alumni

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called for support from various alumni associations in the state, toward educational advancement.

He stated this on Monday during one of the programs lined up for the 100th-year celebration of Baptist Boys’High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, that the provision of quality education is the responsibility of all stakeholders in the state.

The governor added that his administration recognized the fact that education is the heart of national development.

Abiodun noted that his administration had rehabilitated over 1000 schools while adding that over 5000 teachers were employed under his administration, the first of its kind in the history of the state.

The Governor also added that his administration introduced the Ogun State Education Management Information System which allowed his administration to digitalize its and assigning of a Learner Identification Number to every student in the state.





Abiodun while calling on investors and individuals to come and partner with his administration in further lifting the education sector, also encouraged old students from other institutions to go back to their schools to invest and strengthen the education system in their schools.

The Governor also called on the old students of the school to go out and get their permanent voter’s card and exercise their franchise during the forthcoming general elections.

In his remarks, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo who noted that discipline at the school was topnotch, added that the school which was built on strong religious background was at the same time tolerant.

In his remarks, the Global President of BBHS Old Boys Association, Professor Olukayode Oyesiku, stated that the centennial celebration was packaged to educate all about Nigeria’s national development.

He said the BBHS OBA had remained steadfast in the advancement of knowledge, saying that resources are mobilised among themselves to contribute their quota to the institution that made them.

Personalities at the event were Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Sir Kessignton Adebutu who was the chairman of the event; former governor of the State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburee Bakre and the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof) Saka Matemilola among others.