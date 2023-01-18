A’Ibom commissioner charges women on inward beauty

Latest News
By Udeme Utip | Uyo
Gov Emmanuel reiterates , Gov Emmanuel announces, A'Ibom coconut trees Commissioner,Udom tasks ex-deputy govs to tackle challenges of Nigeria, I will complete ongoing projects, Gov Emmanuel cautions Akwa Ibom traditional rulers, council heads on boundary issues, Akwa Ibom celebrates 35 years , Gov Udom calls, 2023 udom politicians, 2023 presidency: My aspiration, Emmanuel seeks Niger delegates' support, Udom applauds synergy
Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Dr. Bassey Okon, has urged women of Itu Local Government Area and Akwa Ibom State in general to showcase attributes that can project their inward beauty.

The commissioner, who was the guest of honour during the New Year get-together of Itu female stakeholders held at the residence  Obonangawan Grace Ekong, a former Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government in Uyo, the state capital, said respect is earned from good conducts, proper manners and leadership qualities.

Applauding women for their initiative, the commissioner said such gatherings foster unity, adding that more togetherness could be achieved by members of the group.

“With unity and love much could be achieved among  women of Itu, I charge you to go back to the basic virtues of womanhood. Teach young women and children the fundamental qualities of a woman, teach them humility. That is what attracts blessings and honour from God and man,” he admonished.

A former member of the state‘s House of Assembly, Hon. Ime Okon, commended  the women for the initiative, saying it will strengthen the bond of unity and love among women in the local government area.

Leader of the women, Obonangawan Grace Ekong, explained that the group was borne out of the recognition of the need to appreciate God for His benevolence.

She charged members of the group to exhibit proper morals and obey the divine teachings by living in total submission to their husbands no matter their status in the society.

Dignitaries at the event are member of the state House of Assembly representing Itu state constituency, Hon. Kufrabasi Edidem, Chairman, Agric Loans Board, Godwin Awah, among others.

 

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

BBHS@100: Dapo Abiodun seeks support from Alumni

Latest News

People using religion for political ends — Buhari

Latest News

Nigerian Idol: Auditions For Season 8 Begins

Latest News

Support Soludo’s call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, Ohaneze tells Umahi,…

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More