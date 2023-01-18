A’Ibom commissioner charges women on inward beauty

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Dr. Bassey Okon, has urged women of Itu Local Government Area and Akwa Ibom State in general to showcase attributes that can project their inward beauty.

The commissioner, who was the guest of honour during the New Year get-together of Itu female stakeholders held at the residence Obonangawan Grace Ekong, a former Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government in Uyo, the state capital, said respect is earned from good conducts, proper manners and leadership qualities.

Applauding women for their initiative, the commissioner said such gatherings foster unity, adding that more togetherness could be achieved by members of the group.

“With unity and love much could be achieved among women of Itu, I charge you to go back to the basic virtues of womanhood. Teach young women and children the fundamental qualities of a woman, teach them humility. That is what attracts blessings and honour from God and man,” he admonished.

A former member of the state‘s House of Assembly, Hon. Ime Okon, commended the women for the initiative, saying it will strengthen the bond of unity and love among women in the local government area.

Leader of the women, Obonangawan Grace Ekong, explained that the group was borne out of the recognition of the need to appreciate God for His benevolence.

She charged members of the group to exhibit proper morals and obey the divine teachings by living in total submission to their husbands no matter their status in the society.

Dignitaries at the event are member of the state House of Assembly representing Itu state constituency, Hon. Kufrabasi Edidem, Chairman, Agric Loans Board, Godwin Awah, among others.

