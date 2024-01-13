The leaders and stakeholders of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Ekiti State have commended the Supreme Court for Friday’s judgement affirming the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf in the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

The leader of the party in the state, Hon. Motunde Fajuyi, said in a statement on Saturday that the decision of the Apex Court to dismiss the earlier verdicts of the tribunal and the appeals courts on the case further restored people’s confidence in the judiciary.

Describing as overwhelming the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf during the 2023 election, the party leader explained that the Supreme Court proved that the people’s mandate freely given to the NNPP at the poll could not be stolen.

She posited that the judiciary has demonstrated once again to protect the nation’s democracy from being highjacked by anti-democratic forces who were rejected by the people at the polls.

The statement reads, ” No doubt, the reverberating and spontaneous celebrations on the streets of Kano and major towns in the state following the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the overwhelming victory of our party and Governor Abba Yusuff were a testament to the popularity and acceptance of the NNPP in the state.

” By the judgement, the Supreme Court has shown to the whole world that they are above board and that they remain the last hope of the common man.

” During the course of the judicial process, we were optimistic and had faith in the apex court to correct the earlier judgements of the Tribunal and Appeal courts in restoring the mandate of the Kano people.

” The results of the last election, as declared by INEC, confirmed one thing: the acceptability of the NNPP, and that the attempt by some forces to truncate the will of the people was roundly rejected by the Supreme Court. The judiciary saved our democracy.”

Fajuyi, who congratulated the people of Kano State for their support of the governor since his inauguration in May 2023, expressed optimism that the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf would remain committed without distractions to fulfilling its electioneering promises for the state.

The statement further commended the tenacity and determination of the national leader of the party, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, in ensuring the people of Kano have their mandate protected.

Fajuyi equally opined that the party is now better positioned for more successful electoral outings in the near future.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…