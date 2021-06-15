Bayelsa govt charges contractors on quality, timely delivery of 24 constituency projects

To ensure compliance with job specifications, the Bayelsa State Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation has inspected completed and ongoing projects across the 24 constituencies of the state, insisting that all the projects must be executed in accordance with professional standards and delivered on time.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the inspection, the chairman of the directorate, Engr Ebiye Tarabina, said that if the contractors keep to the job specification when completed, the projects would help improve socio-economic activities in the rural areas of the state.

Engr Tarabina noted that the Sen Douye Diri-led administration was fully committed to providing infrastructural development to change the narrative of infrastructural deficit in the state, also commended members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for initiating the 24 constituency projects.

The directorate chairman further applauded the communities where the projects are sited, urging them to show their appreciation to the gestures of government by protecting the facilities in their domain and discourage acts that may sabotage the completed and ongoing projects.

Projects inspected include a landing jetty, access road in Sangana Community, rigid concrete pavement in Bekekiri, rigid concrete pavement in Twon Brass and rigid concrete pavement in Ewoama, all in Brass Local Government Area.

In Nembe Local Government Area, the Directorate inspected a rigid concrete pavement in Agrisaba, rigid concrete pavement in Obioku, and electrification of a sand-filled area in Nembe Town, while a Townhall in Otuegwe, Civic centre in Opume and Onuebum playground, all in Ogbia Local Government Area.

The team also inspected the unity bridge, Lalagbene, rigid concrete pavement, Ndoro, concrete pavement, Ekeremor, in Ekeremor Local Government Area, and a town hall, Adagbabiri, pavilion reception boot, Sagbama, access bridge, Angalabiri, and Townhall, Ayima Ebeni in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Others are concrete pavement Gbarian, Townhall, Onyoma, and electrification project, Ekowe in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Townhall, Akaibiri , and concrete pavement Akaba in Yenagoa Local Government Area and a landing Jetty, Gbaranbiri, and a concrete Road, Kaiama, among others in Kolokuma /Opokuma Local Government Area.

At Sagbama, pavilion reception boot and a Townhall project in Ayima Ebeni, the project manager, Mr Desmond Kenebai commended the directorate for the inspection tour, adding that with the determination of the present administration, the projects will be completed on schedule.

