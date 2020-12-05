Bayelsa bye-elections: Three policemen drown in Southern Ijaw River

The Bayelsa State senatorial bye-elections recorded casualties as three yet to be identified policemen reportedly drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, the eve of the senatorial bye-elections, which held on Saturday across two districts in the state: Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central senatorial districts.

The deceased policemen were said to be on their way to the place of assignment when the boat capsized.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the boat capsized on their way to Oporoma, Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. He said they were yet to ascertain the number of police officers involved.