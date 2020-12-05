Visa reciprocity fees removed for Nigeria

Effective December 2, 2020, the reciprocity schedule for Nigeria changed to remove all reciprocity fees for the nonimmigrant visa categories.

There are no reciprocity fees remaining on any visa class for Nigerian nationals.

This was announced by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria today.

According to the statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, “All non-immigrant visa applicants are still required to pay the $160 non-refundable MRV fee at the time of application.

“Reciprocity fees paid prior to December 3, 2020 are not refundable.

“The removal of these reciprocity fees matches the Nigerian government’s removal of additional fees on US citizens applying for Nigerian visas.”

