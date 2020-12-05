Nigeria records 310 new cases of COVID-19, total now 68,937

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 310 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 310 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,937.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

310 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-128 Lagos-86 Kaduna-26 Katsina-20 Rivers-19 Oyo-7 Benue-5 Edo-5 Jigawa-5 Ogun-5 Bayelsa-2 Kano-2,” the NCDC said

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

