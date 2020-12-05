Nigeria records 310 new cases of COVID-19, total now 68,937

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 310 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,937.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“310 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-128 Lagos-86 Kaduna-26 Katsina-20 Rivers-19 Oyo-7 Benue-5 Edo-5 Jigawa-5 Ogun-5 Bayelsa-2 Kano-2,” the NCDC said

