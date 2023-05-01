The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State during the last general elections, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar, has reiterated the strong anticipation that he will reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

Speaking to Journalists on Monday at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport (SATBIA), Bauchi, shortly after he returned, emphasized that, “We have hope in God and the Judiciary to retrieve our stolen mandate in sha Allah.”

Saddique Baba Abubakar said, “I want to believe that the judicial system of Nigeria is reliable, and I am sure that at the end of the day, we get back our mandate. Once we retrieved the mandate, we promised the people what we will do immediately.”

He also said that the APC will continue to remain the political party to beat not only in Bauchi state but across the country, urging the members to remain committed and supportive of the party at all levels.

“I want to thank, most sincerely, members of the APC in Bauchi State for their patience and understanding, considering what happened after the election. I want to urge them to continue to be patient and hopeful,” he said.

The gubernatorial candidate assured that he is ready to legally pursue to fight to reclaim his mandate because, according to him, he and the APC won the gubernatorial election and is ever ready to prove that at the Tribunal.