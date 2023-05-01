A non-profit technology startup, Tekisite, has partnered with Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) and Cardify Africa to train and empower young people and teenagers with digital skills in some communities in Oyo State.

The six-day training recently took place in Saki and Oje-Owode areas of the state, with about two hundred young people and teenagers trained in skills such as the Internet of Things, software development, product and graphic design, videography, among others.

The founder of Tekisite, Abass Oyeyemi, while appreciating RAIN and Cardify for the partnership, stated that the training was part of their mission to promote digital literacy in underserved schools and communities.

“With RAIN, we are preparing the teenagers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with Nigeria as a key player in it,” he said. “With Cardify, we have a brand that is committed to promoting digital and financial literacy.”

The Chief Marketing Officer of Cardify Africa, Taiwo Idris, noted that Cardify is revolutionising the way people manage their digital wallets by making spending across various fiat and digital currency wallets as effortless as possible, while offering a flexible channel to receive, sell, and spend money.

He stated that their mission is to empower individuals and businesses with a seamless digital wallet platform and that their core values revolve around flexibility and efficiency in delivering innovative solutions that simplify financial transactions.

“Our partnership with Tekisite allows us to further amplify our mission at Cardify − of empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the digital landscape and make sound career choices,” Idris added.

The Head of Partnership of RAIN, Nurudeen Adesokan, stated that RAIN is a technology hub and research centre that builds intelligent machines, train and certify youth on ultra-modern courses in automation, robotics, 3D printing, CNC machining, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and machine learning.

He added that their mission is to, among other things, provide in-class training in robotics and artificial intelligence courses, to provide robotic consultancy and mentorship across all sectors, and to enhance skilled workforce by providing routine training for staff and management of private and public institutions.

Speaking on their partnership with Tekisite, Adesokan highlighted the need for Nigerians to come to terms with the new growth of technology and how it can be utilised properly to position Nigeria as a major stakeholder in the technology world.





He reiterated the importance of partnership and sponsorship with organisations such as Tekisite in giving back to the society, in a form of corporate social responsibility (CSR), to deepen digital education in disadvantaged communities.

Parents of the teenagers and young people, as well as some notable people in the communities appreciated Tekisite and its partners for teaching and empowering their children with digital skills.