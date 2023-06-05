The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi on Monday struck out the petition brought before it by the defeated candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bauchi South Senatorial seat in the last general elections, Garba Dahiru.

Garba Dahiru had petitioned the Tribunal contesting the declaration of Shehu Umar of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election as declared by INEC.

Speaking to Journalists at the Tribunal, Lead Counsel of Shehu Buba, Ibrahim Bawa SAN said, “I am the Lead Counsel of the 1st respondent, Shehu Buba. What happened at the Tribunal today was that the Petitioner, PDP and its candidate, Garba Dahiru wrote to the Tribunal that they wanted to withdraw the petition.”

According to him, “Since they expressed such intention, the law gives us the right to respond through sworn affidavits to inform the world that we were not the ones that made them withdraw the petition neither did we make any offer to them in that regard.”

The legal practitioner added that “Therefore, we have submitted our sworn affidavit to inform the Tribunal that the petitioners voluntarily withdrew the petition without anyone forcing them to do so and not because of any promise of reward.”

“That was done and we came back to the Tribunal after which the Tribunal dismissed and struck out the petition,” he said.

According to him, “The law does not provide that a petitioner must drag a cause, voluntary withdrawal of a cause is a sign of truce and understanding between the two parties. Each of them will go back home happy and with joy, it is indeed a victory to all parties.”

He added that “The Judges have advised and trained on how to encourage parties to broker a truce and settle amicably not until judgement was pronounced.

It was gathered that the PDP and its candidate in the Bauchi South Senatorial seat, Garba Dahiru decided to withdraw the petition having understood the need to promote peace and peaceful co-existence in the District.

It was also stressed that the situation as it now demands political harmony and understanding among the people considering the fact that the candidates all have the people at heart.

All efforts to get the reaction of the PDP candidate in the election, Garba Dahiru proved abortive as he neither picked up the phone when his number was called several times nor replied to the sms sent to his number.





