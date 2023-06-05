For the second time in four days, former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He came into the President’s office at about 2.33 pm in the company of former governors Goodwill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Just like Wike, Umahi had met with the president last Friday in his office.

Recall Wike was with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Delta State governor, James Ibori for the Friday meeting.

Even though it was not known what they would discuss with the president, it may not be unconnected with ministerial positions and Principal Officers’ posts of the National Assembly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde





Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…