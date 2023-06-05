As Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) prepares for Wednesday’s nationwide strike against the recent fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, more affiliate unions of the Congress have directed their State Chapters and Councils Chairmen across the Federation to commence mobilisation and sensitisation of their members for a total and comprehensive industrial action.

The unions in letters addressed to their State Chapters and Councils’ Chairmen directing them to commence mobilisation, described the subsidy removal and newly fixed pump price as insensitive to the excruciating economic hardship workers and Nigerians are already suffering, therefore must be rejected and reversed until kickstarted negotiation between government and labour is concluded and agreement reached.

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the directive letter signed by M. J. Akwashiki for the General Secretary, reads; “This is to inform all Branches and chapters of our great union across Nigeria to begin mobilisation for a nationwide action and withdrawal of service which would commence on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

“This follows a decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at her meeting on 2nd June 2023 over the increase in the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government through NNPCL.

“All zonal vice presidents are to coordinate their zones by ensuring that Branches and chapters chairmen mobilise their members for a total compliance. Also note that the nationwide action commences on Wednesday 7th , June 2023.”

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in a similar letter by its General Secretary, Prince Peters A. Adeyemi, said; “This circular is to direct the State Councils and the Branches of NASU to immediately commence mobilisation and sensitization of all NASU members in the State Councils and the Branches for them to participate fully in the TOTAL STRIKE that will commence on Wednesday, 7th June 2023. If the Federal government does not respond positively to the demand of the NLC for the immediate reversal of the astronomical and obnoxious pump price as published by the NNPCL and already in effect.

“The strike will be TOTAL and COMPREHENSIVE, Therefore, there will be no essential services and every single NASU member in all its areas of coverage is directed to fully participate. State Secretaries are by this circular directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of Branches in their respective States.”

Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) also in a letter signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Salihu Abubakar, said; “Following the decision of an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress held on Friday, 2nd of June 2023 over the sudden removal of subsidy on fuel which has led to a sharp and unreasonable increase in the price of the product, the leadership of the Congress has directed its affiliates to commence a nationwide action and withdrawal of services in both public and private sector from Wednesday, 7th June, 2023 to protect against the unpopular policy.

“In furtherance to the above, I have been directed to request you to commence intensive mobilisation and sensitization of our members in total compliance to this directive. The leadership of the union at all levels of our operation are to ensure that this directive is successfully implemented.”

Signed by its Deputy General Secretary, Elder Otaru Daniel Shaibu, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) told its members, “Arising from the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress on the 2nd June 2023 at the Labour House, Abuja, it was resolved that Congress would embark on a nationwide industrial action and withdrawal of services against the fraudulent increase in the prices of fuel across the Thirty-Six states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT.

“The proposed strike was billed to commence on Wednesday 7th June, 2023. Consequently, all State Councils of our Association are by this notice directed to mobilise our members in strict compliance with the directive of the National Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”





Also, the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) directed its NAC members and State Councils in a letter by its General Secretary, Comrade Bomoi Mohammed Ibraheem, saying; “The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met on Friday, 2nd June 2023 and considered the fuel subsidy removal and its attendants negative effects on the helpless citizens and most especially, the Nigeria working class and their dependents as inhuman and an economic misfortune to the downtrodden Nigerians.

“Arising from the above standpoint and in tune with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress, the National leadership of our Union has directed that all State and Federal councils across the country should begin sensitization and mobilisation of our members for our members for the protest and strike action which will commence on Wednesday. This directive is sacrosanct and should be complied with.”

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Isah Gambo, also said; “In solidarity to the directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in respect of mobilisation for nationwide withdrawal of service and in total compliance, the National President, Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji has directed that all State chapters, branches and members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) across the 774 Local Governments should be mobilized to embark on a nationwide action and withdrawal of service against the fraudulent increase in the price of fuel across the thirty-six States of the Federation and the FCT.

“Please note that this nationwide action will commence on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023. All officers of the Union are expected to strictly comply with this directive.”

Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN) and National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers NUCECFWW) in separate letters by their General Secretaries, Comrades Leo Isioma Nwenyi and Ibrahim A. Walama to their State Chapters and Councils also said; “Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Friday 2nd June 2023 have decided that a nationwide strike will commence on Wednesday 7th June 2023 over the insensitive and fraudulent increase in the price of fuel by the Federal government and NNPCL.

“Consequently, all CWC members, NEC members, all State Council Chairmen and Secretaries, all Coordinating and Branch Committees are by this notice directed to commence full mobilization of our members to effectively participate in the action come Wednesday 7th June 2023.

“All Branches are advise to liaise with their State Councils, while State Councils are to liaise with Nigeria Labour Congress in your respective States of proper guide and direction.”

