In its resolve to open up the hither land through interconnectivity, the Bauchi State Government is to spend a whopping N3 billion for the construction of rural roads linking communities from Liman Katagum to Luda, Lakka, and Gwallaga in Bauchi Local Government Area.

The amount was approved by the State Executive Council (SEC) during its inaugural meeting held on Wednesday at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House.

The project is to be executed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), which is a World Bank-supported programme.

Briefing Journalists after the Council meeting, the State Commissioner, Ministry of Rural Development and Special Duties, Faruq Mustapha, said that arrangements have been concluded for the inauguration of the project next week.

The Commissioner said that it is a 19-kilometre road project that will link the affected villages with the State capital as well as open up the places in terms of transportation of farm products.

The Council has also confirmed the receipt of the sum of N2 billion from the initial approval of a N3 billion programme from the federal government as part of measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Yakubu Adamu, informed Journalists that the inability to access the remaining balance at the moment would not affect the plans to commence the distribution of the pension in good time.

He said that the Council deliberated on the funds received in connection with the palliative funds granted to the State as well as other funds to provide palliatives for food and non-food items such as fertilisers.

Also during the meeting, the Council ratified a Memo presented by the Commissioner of Education, Dr Jamila Dahiru, seeking to review the State Education Law 1964 to allow for the engagement of Consultants that would support academic activities in the Ministry.

The Education Commissioner said that the Council agreed to involve ICT Consultants in conducting the CSCE examination in line with international best practices.

The Commissioner of Information and Communication, Abubakar San Turaki, while opening the briefing, said that the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkader Mohammed, reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to work on its blueprint tagged ‘My Bauchi Project’ for continuous development.





The Commissioner added that the Governor raised the conscience of the members of the Executive Council on the need to work hard to achieve results.

Speaking on the same subject, the Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning, and Multilateral Coordination, Aminu Hammayo, told reporters that the Ministry has discussed the administration’s blueprint since the Governor took office in 2019.

Also speaking, the Head of the State Civil Service, Yahuza Adamu Haruna, told reporters that he had submitted a memorandum on restructuring the management of government Ministries and Agencies in line with the fact that the Governor had created three new additional ministries, with some restructured in line with the civil service provision.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Haji Amina Mohammed Katagum, said that the Council discussed the need to address abandoned structures as part of measures to address the growing security challenges in the state.

She said that the Land Use Law Commission was also approved to check the land reorganisation and land allocation made twice to different people.

