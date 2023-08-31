Niger State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed, has led the Central Working Group (CWG) on a comprehensive on-the-spot assessment tour of schools within the state.

This is in a bid to gain firsthand knowledge of the state of education in the state as contained in a press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Thursday by the Information Officer, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Jibrin Usman Kodo.

The statement said the tour was coming less than five days after the CWG was set up, adding that it was aimed at evaluating the existing infrastructure and overall quality of education being provided in schools.

The statement added that the Commissioner, who is the Chairman of CWG, showed her commitment to improving the education system by visiting various primary and secondary schools across the state and highlighted that the visit provided the opportunity for her to interact with Principals, Teachers, and School administrators, as well as gauge the challenges in the education sector.

According to the statement, the schools visited are; Abubakar Dada Secondary School, Paiko, UK Bello Primary School, Paiko, Hill Top Model School Minna, Maryam Babangida Girls Science College, Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School, IBB Primary School, Limawa Primary and Secondary School, Father O’Connell Science College and Government Girls Secondary School, Old Airport, all in Minna.

Others are; Government College Bida, Government Girls Science College, Bida, Government Technical College, Bida, Ndazabo LEA Nursery and Primary School, Bida, Ndayako Nursery and Primary School Bida and Umar Sanda Nursery, Primary and JSS, Bida.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of quality education, expressing the commitment of the present administration in the state to address any shortcomings identified.

The statement noted that the Commissioner stressed the need for a comprehensive approach that focuses on improving infrastructure, enhancing teaching techniques, and ensuring the availability of necessary resources.

The assessment, according to the Information Officer, included evaluating the physical condition of school buildings, the availability and functionality of facilities such as libraries, laboratories, and computer rooms among others.

She thereafter expressed the readiness of the Ministry to collaborate with relevant stakeholders including, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector, to address these needs and provide a conducive learning environment for Students.

At the end of the comprehensive assessment tour, the CWG promised to make a comprehensive report that will be presented to the Executive Governor by the Commissioner as a roadmap for educational development of the state through meticulous implementation.





