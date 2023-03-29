By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

The Principal of Government Junior Secondary School (GJSS), Barbula in Tafawa Balewa LGA, Malam Ahmed Shuaibu has lamented the lack of potable water in the environment, which according to him, was negatively impacting teaching and learning.

He also stated that the problem has persisted since the establishment of the school, adding that the development has made many of the students dropout of school in search of water for the family while those in school are not consistent in attending classes.

The Principal said this while speaking to members of the Bauchi State WASH Media in Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa LGA during a community awareness programme/ Feedback session organized by Women Development Association for self-Sustenance (WODASS) in collaboration with Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) with support from WaterAid Nigeria.

He appealed to the state Ministry of Education in collaboration with the RUWASSA and other relevant agencies in the water sector to come to the aid of the school.

Ahmed Shuaibu stressed the importance of water in a school environment saying that it affords the students the assurance of a conducive atmosphere particularly the girls who need water especially to take care of themselves during the menstrual cycle.

He also said that without regular availability of water, it is very difficult to meet the objectives of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) particularly among the female students.

Meanwhile, Bakin Kasuwa community in Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State also called on the state government to come to their aid by providing sources of portable drinking water for their usages.

The community spoke through the village head, Malam Garba Usman, during the Commemoration of the 2023 World Water Day held in Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa LGA.

The occasion was organized by Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) and Women Development Association for Self Sustenance (WODASS).

Represented by Kasimu Usman, the Village Head stressed the importance of a good source of water for the community saying that it will reduce risk of infection of water borne diseases particularly lassa fever and diarrhea.





He then commended RUWASSA and WODASS for the sensitization campaigns among the community stressing that it will go a long way in improving the way and manner they will treat sources of water.

In a brief sensitization campaign, Bashir Shuaibu of RUWASSA told the community members to ensure that the sources of the water they are using are good and clean.

He warned them against using just any water source, stressing that good water is not from the physical looks and colour but from testing to ascertain its nutrient quality.

Bashir Shuaibu also educated them that there must be not less than 40 feet between a pit latrine and a well within the same compound in order to avoid contamination.

Also speaking at the occasion, Aisha Aliyu from RUWASSA stressed the need for the raising of different flags (yellow and red) to determine the state of the water situation in the community.

She particularly called on women to ensure that the source of water they are using is good and healthy, stressing that as women, the duty of protecting the family lies on them.

Magaji Barde of WODASS in his remarks said that a good source of water must be ensured in every household in order to reduce the risk of getting infected by water borne diseases.

He also assured that RUWASSA and WODASS through funding by WaterAid Nigeria will continue to ensure that the community has a good source of potable drinking water.

Some of the community members thanked RUWASSA and WODASS for the sensitisation which they said has further opened their eyes on how to ensure that the water they consume come from good sources.

The sensitisation was attended by men and women from Bakin Kasuwa community as well as members of the Bauchi State WASH Media led by David Ayodele who assured that the media will continue to play the role of advocate to mitigate for attention by the concerned water authorities in the state.

