By: Rukiyat Ogunwade

Following the re-election of incumbent Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, the Vice Chancellor of Espam Formation University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, Professor Martial Lipeb, congratulated Buni on his victory in the gubernatorial election which was held on 18 March, 2023.

In a congratulatory message, which was jointly signed by the University’s Registrar, Omolewa Egor, and the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr Kazeem Akande, on Wednesday , Lipeb, restated the University’s vision to build leaders who can effect positive changes through education.

The VC further hailed him for his performances in the education sector and other sectors during his first term as the Governor of the state.

Lipeb, who is also the founder of the University, added that Buni’s victory is evidence that the institution is a competent management-based educational system.

He said “The management of Espam Formation University, Benin, congratulates a reputable alumnus of our noble institution as he emerges as Governor of Yobe State in the just concluded general elections. We have no doubt that you have been re-elected as a result of your sterling performances during your first tenure in office.

“The vision of ESPAM Formation University is to build leaders who can effect lasting and positive changes through education. The victory of Your Excellency is the evidence that our institution is a competent management-based educational system. The institution is proud to be associated with Your Excellency.

“The institution congratulates the people of Yobe State as we are sure that our values of sound judgment and character will be well demonstrated in the affairs of the state under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni. While we wish the Governor another blissful four years in office. Accept our congratulations.

“Once again, congratulations, Your Excellency ,we wish you more successful years in office”, the statement read.

